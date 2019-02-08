عربي | كوردى
  ☵ May Matter


Berlinale film breaks silence over church child abuse
2019/02/08 | 23:40
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- French director Francois Ozon described the struggles he

experienced breaking the silence surrounding paedophile abuse scandals in the

Catholic Church when making "By the Grace of God", about three

victims who faced down the hierarchy.The film explores the impact of the protagonists' decision

to act on long-dormant memories of abuse on scouting excursions and summer

camps, bringing upheaval into their relationships with parents, children and

friends.Revelations of decades of abuse suffered by children at the

hands of the priests to whose care they were entrusted have convulsed the

Catholic Church globally. But even now some prefer to draw a veil over the

past.Ozon said he had hesitated even to seek financial backers in

"ultra-Catholic" Lyon, the city in which priest Bernard Preynat

allegedly groomed and abused young boys, even as successive cardinal

archbishops allegedly turned a blind eye."All the church interior scenes were shot in Belgium

and Luxembourg," Ozon told reporters on Friday after the screening of the

film, one of 17 competing for a Golden Bear award at the Berlin Film Festival."Lyon is extremely Catholic," he said, describing

how exterior scenes in Lyon were deliberately shot in a low-profile way.

"We wanted to be free and not censored."Producer Eric Altmayer said: "It wasn't easy to finance

the film, given its topic."Preynat is due to go on trial for child abuse in Lyon later

this year. He denies the charges against him.The film shows three alleged victims - successful banker

Alexandre (played by Melvil Poupaud), the volatile and creative Francois (Denis

Menochet) and the deeply troubled Emmanuel (Swann Arlaud) as they press

prosecutors to charge first Preynat and then Philippe Barbarin, archbishop of

Lyon, for allegedly turning a blind eye to the allegations.Barbarin has admitted errors in his handling of the Preynat

affair. But he denies the charges against him.Arlaud, who in the film plays the most outwardly troubled of

Preynat's alleged victims, described the challenge of portraying the

"damaged virility" of a man given to both volcano-like bursts of

physical violence and sudden nervous collapse.But by banding together with other victims, the three make

headway in bringing their cause before prosecutors and forcing the church

hierarchy to listen."Good luck to you if you want to get Barbarin,"

says a prosecutor at one point in the film.Last month, Barbarin's trial on charges of having failed to

report sexual abuse allegations opened in Lyon.

All Text here: Baghdad Post ✓


TRENDING News

Latest News Today
Videos and Photos
TRENDING NOW