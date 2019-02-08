Berlinale film breaks silence over church child abuse

2019/02/08 | 23:40
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- French director Francois Ozon described the struggles he
experienced breaking the silence surrounding paedophile abuse scandals in the
Catholic Church when making "By the Grace of God", about three
victims who faced down the hierarchy.The film explores the impact of the protagonists' decision
to act on long-dormant memories of abuse on scouting excursions and summer
camps, bringing upheaval into their relationships with parents, children and
friends.Revelations of decades of abuse suffered by children at the
hands of the priests to whose care they were entrusted have convulsed the
Catholic Church globally. But even now some prefer to draw a veil over the
past.Ozon said he had hesitated even to seek financial backers in
"ultra-Catholic" Lyon, the city in which priest Bernard Preynat
allegedly groomed and abused young boys, even as successive cardinal
archbishops allegedly turned a blind eye."All the church interior scenes were shot in Belgium
and Luxembourg," Ozon told reporters on Friday after the screening of the
film, one of 17 competing for a Golden Bear award at the Berlin Film Festival."Lyon is extremely Catholic," he said, describing
how exterior scenes in Lyon were deliberately shot in a low-profile way.
"We wanted to be free and not censored."Producer Eric Altmayer said: "It wasn't easy to finance
the film, given its topic."Preynat is due to go on trial for child abuse in Lyon later
this year. He denies the charges against him.The film shows three alleged victims - successful banker
Alexandre (played by Melvil Poupaud), the volatile and creative Francois (Denis
Menochet) and the deeply troubled Emmanuel (Swann Arlaud) as they press
prosecutors to charge first Preynat and then Philippe Barbarin, archbishop of
Lyon, for allegedly turning a blind eye to the allegations.Barbarin has admitted errors in his handling of the Preynat
affair. But he denies the charges against him.Arlaud, who in the film plays the most outwardly troubled of
Preynat's alleged victims, described the challenge of portraying the
"damaged virility" of a man given to both volcano-like bursts of
physical violence and sudden nervous collapse.But by banding together with other victims, the three make
headway in bringing their cause before prosecutors and forcing the church
hierarchy to listen."Good luck to you if you want to get Barbarin,"
says a prosecutor at one point in the film.Last month, Barbarin's trial on charges of having failed to
report sexual abuse allegations opened in Lyon.
