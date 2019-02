Berlinale film breaks silence over church child abuse

2019/02/08 | 23:40

(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )- French director Francois Ozon described the struggles heexperienced breaking the silence surrounding paedophile abuse scandals in theCatholic Church when making "By the Grace of God", about threevictims who faced down the hierarchy.The film explores the impact of the protagonists' decisionto act on long-dormant memories of abuse on scouting excursions and summercamps, bringing upheaval into their relationships with parents, children andfriends.Revelations of decades of abuse suffered by children at thehands of the priests to whose care they were entrusted have convulsed theCatholic Church globally. But even now some prefer to draw a veil over thepast.Ozon said he had hesitated even to seek financial backers in"ultra-Catholic" Lyon, the city in which priest Bernard Preynatallegedly groomed and abused young boys, even as successive cardinalarchbishops allegedly turned a blind eye."All the church interior scenes were shot in Belgiumand Luxembourg," Ozon told reporters on Friday after the screening of thefilm, one of 17 competing for a Golden Bear award at the Berlin Film Festival."Lyon is extremely Catholic," he said, describinghow exterior scenes in Lyon were deliberately shot in a low-profile way."We wanted to be free and not censored."Producer Eric Altmayer said: "It wasn't easy to financethe film, given its topic."Preynat is due to go on trial for child abuse in Lyon laterthis year. He denies the charges against him.The film shows three alleged victims - successful bankerAlexandre (played by Melvil Poupaud), the volatile and creative Francois (DenisMenochet) and the deeply troubled Emmanuel (Swann Arlaud) as they pressprosecutors to charge first Preynat and then Philippe Barbarin, archbishop ofLyon, for allegedly turning a blind eye to the allegations.Barbarin has admitted errors in his handling of the Preynataffair. But he denies the charges against him.Arlaud, who in the film plays the most outwardly troubled ofPreynat's alleged victims, described the challenge of portraying the"damaged virility" of a man given to both volcano-like bursts ofphysical violence and sudden nervous collapse.But by banding together with other victims, the three makeheadway in bringing their cause before prosecutors and forcing the churchhierarchy to listen."Good luck to you if you want to get Barbarin,"says a prosecutor at one point in the film.Last month, Barbarin's trial on charges of having failed toreport sexual abuse allegations opened in Lyon.