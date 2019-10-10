Italy: Italy Sea Arrivals Dashboard (September 2019)

2019/10/10 | 22:15
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- Source: UN High Commissioner for Refugees
Country: Algeria, Bangladesh, Côte d'Ivoire, Greece, Guinea, Iran (Islamic Republic of), Iraq, Italy, Libya, Morocco, Pakistan, Sudan, Tunisia, Turkey, World
Overview
Between 1 January and 30 September 2019, 7,634 persons arrived in Italy by sea. This is a 64% decrease compared to sea arrivals in the same period last year (21,024). In September 2019, 2,499 individuals reached Italian shores, compared to 947 in September 2018. This is the highest number of monthly sea arrivals in 2019 so far, followed by 1,268 in the previous month.
