Trump Suggests Three Choices Regarding Turkish Attack against Kurds

Trump Suggests Three Choices Regarding Turkish Attack against Kurds

2019/10/11 | 01:45







Trump argued that "we defeated 100% of the ISIS Caliphate and no longer have any troops in the area under attack by Turkey, in Syria. We did our job perfectly! Now Turkey is attacking the Kurds, who have been fighting each other for 200 years."







Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan declared Ankara's military campaign against the Kurdish fighters in Syria on Wednesday afternoon, a move which was condemned by a great number of world countries, including the European major states.







The US top official tweeted earlier the day that he would "hit Turkey financially" if Ankara does not play by rules, while several human rights groups have already revealed that Ankara has not acted the way it said it would.







"We have one of three choices: Send in thousands of troops and win Militarily, hit Turkey very hard Financially and with Sanctions, or mediate a deal between Turkey and the Kurds!," Trump warned.However, the US president has not taken any steps practically despite the fact that he has previously made similar threatenings to Turkey.



