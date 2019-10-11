Home › Iraq News › On Syrian Kurds and Normandy, alliances and abandonment

On Syrian Kurds and Normandy, alliances and abandonment

2019/10/11 | 12:35



Michael Rubin | American Enterprise Institute



President Donald Trump has justified his abandonment of Syrian Kurdish allies in part because the Kurds “didn’t help us in the Second World War, they didn’t help us with [the D-Day landings in] Normandy.” To be fair to Trump, the Kurds are also guilty of failing to help the United States defeat the imperial Japanese army. That said, if Trump wants to get technical, the Kurds did oppose Reza Shah in Iran, whom US and British forces ultimately ousted for his Nazi sympathies. And, when US, British, and Soviet forces occupied a corridor in Iran to help supply the Soviet Union, the local Kurds assisted. But let’s not allow facts to get in the way.



But, since Trump has established ‘Normandy rules’ as the new precedent, it’s time to render the verdict of history and give other American allies fair warning. Remember, I’m a historian by training and get paid to predict the past. I provide the following with both humility and with my great and unmatched wisdom:























Taiwan: The Taiwanese failed to support the Americans against the British during the Revolutionary War. Therefore, it shall be the position of the United States to abandon them to any Chinese invasion.



South Korea: Why is the United States spending billions of dollars maintaining the armistice between North and South Korea? After all, last I checked, the South Koreans were absent when we liberated Grenada from the Soviets and Cubans.



Israel: The Israelis demand a qualitative military edge to protect them against existential threats. But, where were the Israelis when the British burned the White House in the War of 1812?



Estonia: Estonia may be a member of NATO and expect to share in collective defense, but when Mexicans were besieging the Alamo, did the Estonians come to Davy Crockett’s defense? Estonians should understand that they are at fault for bordering Russia for centuries.



I mean America’s traditional allies no ill–will, but the Trump doctrine demands historical accountability, and so, for the sake of warnings to American allies, I happily provide it.



Michael Rubin is a former Pentagon official whose major research areas are the Middle East, Turkey, Iran and diplomacy. He is author of “Dancing with the Devil: The Perils of Engaging Rogue Regimes” (Encounter, 2014). He is a resident scholar at the American Enterprise Institute AEI. His major research area is the Middle East, with special focus on Iran, Iraq, Turkey, and Kurdish society. Read more by Michael Rubin.



The article first published at American Enterprise Institute.



Copyright © 2019, respective author or news agency, aei.org



