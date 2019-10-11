Home › Iraq News › A no-fly zone and safe enclave for the Kurds and other ethnicities in northern Syria

A no-fly zone and safe enclave for the Kurds and other ethnicities in northern Syria

2019/10/11 | 12:35



Human rights activists, writers, and academics via Ekurd



We observed that neither the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) nor The People’s Protection Units (YPG) attacked Turkey before the Turkish attack on October 9, 2019.



We have witnessed that the SDF has been the most effective force against the terrorist organization, the Islamic State (ISIS), and the most reliable ally of the West in the war against ISIS.























The Democratic Federation of Northern Syria, where the Kurds and other ethnicities participate in a democratically elected administration in northern and northeast Syria, has been a safe enclave for many other Syrians who fled to the area. The region has been a stable and democratically ruled region, and with little international aid, has taken hundreds of thousands of refugees since 2012.



Turkey has violated international law, as it uses force against the territorial integrity of Syria (UN Charter article 2 (4)) without any clear evidence that verifies an offense by SDF or YPG. Thus, Turkey does not have any rationale that justifies a self-defense action (Article 51). The administration of the Democratic Federation of Northern Syria has frequently stated that it has no interest in Turkey. Their only wish is to defend the people inside the federation.



After the attack on Afrin on 18 January 2018, which was supported by warplane and heavy artilleries, many civilians was killed and thousands fled. Turkey destroyed the Kurdish self-rule in Afrin, and settled Syrian Arab refugees in the region. Turkey committed war crimes and crimes against humanity, but there were not any punishment or reaction from the international community.



Even if the Kurdish self-rule does not have international recognition, the people of Rojava (northern Syria) have the right to be protected against destruction and massacre. The attack is an obvious violation of international law and aggression against an elected democratic administration and its population.



If the international community does not stop the Turkish aggression, we will see more destruction and man-made disasters in the Syrian civil war.



We believe in a political solution via dialog and negotiation between the representatives of the Syrian ethnic groups. We presume that the immediate solution is the creation of a no-fly zone and safe enclave by the international community in northern Syria. This will also help the final result of the Syrian political crises.



We, human rights activists, writers, and academics demand a protection of the population in northern Syria by a creation of a no-fly-zone and safe area in northern Syria.



Signed,



1. Ali Mahmoud Mohammad , Human Rights Activist and writer, Erbil, Iraq2. Kurdish Organizations Network – 365 Civil Organization3. Shireen Ridha, Engineer, Erbil, Iraq4. Mohamad Hozhabri, Sulaimani5. Keyhan Mohammad Aliyan, Human Rights Activist, Netherlands6. Goran Adham lawyer, Sulaimanyah-Kurdistan7. Omar Kheder Omar, Employee, Sulaimaniyah-Kurdistan8. Rebin fatah journalist, Erbil,Iraq9. Hiva Zahedi, Human Rights Activist, Nice-France10. Karim Rahimi, Bioengineer, Oslo, Norway11. Salar Sanahmad biyaraiy, journalist, Sulaimaniyah12. Edris Moradi , Politik Activist , Switzerland13. Hersh Nuri Faqe, Activist,Germany,Munich14. Pshtewan zangana, Human Rights Activist , London, UK15. Ardalan Lateef A.Qader, PhD student, Russia16. Hasan Ahmad, journalist,Villach, Austria17. Mahmoud Otman.Writer, Netherlands18. Niyaz Abdulla, Journalist, Erbil- Kurdistan19. Karzan hameed – journalist , Erbil, KRG20. Ibrahim A ameen – lawyer , Erbil – Kurdistan21. Safin Ahmed-engineering-slemani22. Nariman rashid, Mechanical, Sweden23. Bakir Haji ,lower, Germany24. Sarwar Penjweni – Islamicist – Sulaimaniyah-Kurdistan-Iraq25. Hero M Adhem , Human Rights Activist, Lyon, France26. Fatah Khalil Zaxoiy, Former Minister, – Sulaimaniyah-Kurdistan-Iraq27. Fuad Mustafa –Engineer, Erbil-Iraq28. Qasim Marzani, University Lecturer, salahaddin University, Erbil29. Rebin umer . Lawyer -Erbil-Kurdistan30. Redar muhammad /pease generations network- PGN /Erbil31. Saeed M Ameen Saeed, Sociologist.. Erbil32. Ayub Faek, Human Rights Activist, Canada Vancouver33. Amal Jalal, politic activist sul, Sulaimaniyah34. Ahmad Shwan . , Human Rights Activist, Stockholm –Sweden35. Ardalan Yassin – Resident in Sydney-Australia An artist & political activist36. Diar Khalil Aziz, Human Rights Activist, Erbil, Kurdistan37. Abdulla salih – politic activist – london uk38. Ali Hussein , Human Rights Activist ,Germany ,Kiel39. Saman Suleiman Adelaide, Australia40. Ranjdar Grawy, political activist, Bruxelles,Belgium41. Bahman Omer, Journalist ,Deutschland kisslegg42. Dana Halabjaiy . Journalist , The Netherlands43. Sardar Abdulla Hama, politic activist,canada44. Nasir Taha Sulaiman, Human Rights Activist , Aalborg _Danmark45. Bayan Baki ,Psychology, Netherlands46. Mohammed H. Tofiq / Sulaimaniya / Writer47. Ali Badai , Engineer, Netherlands48. Mohammad Ahmadpour, Human Rights Activist, Sweden49. Dilshad Khoshnaw journalist, – Sulaimaniyah50. Majid dilnya, writer, Deutschland51. Ronak Shwani, Writer, Sweden52. Ali Abdulla, Human Rights Activist ,Deutschland, Wuppertal53. Korosh Dadmihir , Human Rights Activist, Manchester, UK54. Mohammed kamal taha, Human Rights Activist ,kurdistan55. Taher Rahem , Human Rights Activist, Deutschland56. Mudhafer Hamza economical,Switzerland57. Baxtyar Majid Muhammad , Polic , Kirkuk58. Abdulrehman Rasul – Author and Journalist –France59. Mahdi Namiq Kareem,Teacher ,Erbil60. Hiwa Said Salim, Journalist, Erbil-kurdistan61. Rebin Rasul Esmail, writer, Koln, Germany62. Azad gharib, Journalist/kirkuk63. Ahmad Fathulla Ahmad,PhD student, Erbil-IRAQ64. Hawraman WeriyQanie,slemani,teacher65. Rebin Sabah / lawyer. Erbil kurdistan66. Jalal Rostam ,Worker , Helsinki Finland67. Sherko Sdeeq ,English teacher – kirkuk68. Lezma goran, Journalist, Erbil-kurdistan69. Tanya muhammad, karkuk;social worker70. Sirwan Hussen . Math Supervisor. Kirkuk.71. Kader Maulud, Theodor_Heuss str 18. 51149 Koln, Germany72. Koyar Rawf United Kingdom human right activist73. Allan Hassaniyan, EX4 9EA, Exeter, UK, PhD Researcher74. Muhammed Amin Kayrulla, self-employed, Germany75. Abbas Hassan , Human Rights Activist,Ulgvænget 13, 4623 Lille Skensved, Danmark76. Abubakir sabir ,Human Rights Activist ,Germany ESSEN77. Jeger Karas, Human Rights Activist, Kurdistan Erbil78. Mhamadamin Abdulla Rasul – Peshmerga, Ranya- Kurdistan79. Lezan Reshid Magdid, Unemployed, Erbil-Kurdistan80. Goran Abdullah,Self Employed,Toronto-Canada81. Zardasht Kawa/ student, Erbil82. Nabaz Shorash, shop owner, Denmark83. Safin Khoshnaw, Medical laboratory technician,Oslo, Norway84. Kader Nader ,Human Rights Activist – Sweden85. Ali Qarani, Teacher, Erbil-Kurdistan86. Lukman Mustafa Abdullah, taxi driver, Danmark87. Nawzad Marouf, Civil Engineer, Roskilde, Danmark88. Ayar Baki, Lawyer ,Sweden89. Goran Halabjai , Journalist, Danmark ,90. Shakar Ali , a survivors of Anfal, Netherland91. Jamal mohammed ,, worker, Sweden92. Azeez Hakeem Ali Azeez,Mitglied der Nationalen Union der kurdischen Beziehungen,



Lübeck, Deutschland



93. Dr Mohammad Kayani Former Member of Iraqi Parliament94. Rizgary Party of Kurdistan95. Aso Omar mosa, Human Rights Activist, Norge96. Fakhradin Garmiany, Writer, Australia97. Aso hakim Abdullah,optometrist, Koysinjaq, Erbil, Iraq98. Darsim peshawa,Writer,danmark99. Handren Hawrami, Journalist, Belgium,100. Jalal chwartayii, ,Journalist,Nederlands101. Chrw Sabr Aziz. Human Rights Activist, Erbil102. Azad Karim Civilingeneer Mjöverdq18; 45195 Uddevalla, Sweden103. Ahmad Majid, victims of survivors Anfal, Kalar-Kurdistan104. Rasul Husin, Human Rights Activist, Erbil105. Rzgar bora, Human Rights Activist, Erbil106. Nawgul Ismail, Engineer, Kokkedal, Danmark107. Pishtiuan Khadir Shoresh, Former Peshmerga, Bonn, Germany108. Shnow Hamad , radiologist, UK109. Hemn Haseb, Journalist, Kirkuk110. Yassin Kareem Abdullah, Writer, Slimanyah,111. Aso Faqe, Human Rights Activist, Oslo, Norway112. Ghazi Yacoob, Helsinki, Finland113. Berivan Rashwani, Sweden114. Rebaz Hashm Mustefa, Human Rights Activist115. Taha suliman, journalist, Vancouver, Canada116. Awesta Sinan, Aarhus, Denmark117. Jamil Shwani, Human Rights Activist, Espergærde, Danmark118. Diman Ahmad, employee, Køge, Danmark119. Sami Osman Ahmed, Teacher, Malmö, Sweden120. Faraidum Hamarashid, Writer, Switzerland121. Hama Hassan, Prestwich, Manchester, UK122. Kosrat Ahmad, Teacher, Human Rights Activist, Erbil-Kurdistan123. Dr. Faiq Muhamad Ahmad, doctor, Slemani-Kurdistan124. Ahmed jaf, Copenhagen-Denmark125. Aso Aref, Stockholm, Sweden126. Adalat Omar, Human Rights Activist, Erbil-Kurdistan127. Smko Sabir Sharif, Human rights activist, Garmian-Kurdistan128. Omar Faris Aziz Omar Faris Aziz, CEO/Founder, www.kurdistannet.org129. Sarwin Rashwani , Australia130. Kamal Mawloodi131. Riyadh Kakeshin, Texas-USA132. Sapan Majeed, Peshmarga, Erbil, Kurdistan133. Pshtiwan Mohamad, Copenhagen, Danmark134. Weria salim nabi, Bagartorpsringen 62, 17065 Solna, Sweden135. Abdulla Alaskari, Vancouver, Canada136. Krmanj Awena, Hawler, Kurdistan137. Zaher Amen, Human Rights Activist, Kirkuk138. Ahmed Barzinji, Lawyer, Kokkedal- Denmark139. Darya sharah, Helsingborg, Sweden140. Salam gomashiny, Sweden141. Rostam Serxel142. Daban saleh, Sweden143. Aram Mohammadyan144. Ahmad Hassan, former Peshmarga, Erbil-Kurdistan145. Mahdi Jaf146. Taher Rahem Daudi sahir, Germany147. Aso Biareiy, Writer and Human rights activist148. Yousef Mantk, Journalist, Germany149. Meriwan Zendy, former Peshmarga, Erbil-Kurdistan150. Osman HAawramy, medic employee, Halabja-Kurdistan151. Zara Ahmad Pusha, Køge, Danmark152. Saleh Ismail, Wuppertal, Deutschland153. Bakhtyar Karim, Erbil154. Sulhia M. Kheder, Kokkedal, Danmark155. Dr. Hawre zangana, writer and social-psychologist156. Jange Mahamad, Hawler-Kurdistan157. Naushad m. Qader, Agronomist, Erbil,Kurdistan158. Abdulkarim Aziz, Earner, Kurdistan159. Hunar Hamad, Electrical engineer, Denmark160. Aso Ismail, Employee, Danmark161. Abbas Hassan, Ejby, Danmark162. Sherwan Ahmad, Groud researcher engineering, Netherland163. Ronak Shwani, Writer and Human rights activist, Stockholm, Sweden164. Baxtiary Shamaiy, Human rights activist165. Sozan Yahya Xoshnaw, Erbil, Kurdistan166. Muhammed Kayrulla Amin, Germany167. Abubakr Saber, Kurdistan168. Mahdi Yousef Khoshnaw, Rakkestad, Norway169. Pachshan Khoshnaw, Rakkestad, Norway170. Ahsan Naqshbandi, Kurdistan171. Shakhawan Shorsh, Cand.scient.pol, Køge, Danmark



The views expressed are the author’s alone and do not necessarily represent the views of Ekurd.net or its editors.



Copyright © 2019 Ekurd.net. All rights reserved



Comments Comments















Loading...















(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )- Syrian Arab and Kurdish civilians fleeing Turkish bombardment on the town of Serêkaniyê (Ras al-Ain) in Syrian Kurdistan, along the Turkish border on October 9, 2019. Photo: AFPHuman rights activists, writers, and academics via EkurdWe observed that neither the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) nor The People’s Protection Units (YPG) attacked Turkey before the Turkish attack on October 9, 2019.We have witnessed that the SDF has been the most effective force against the terrorist organization, the Islamic State (ISIS), and the most reliable ally of the West in the war against ISIS.The Democratic Federation of Northern Syria, where the Kurds and other ethnicities participate in a democratically elected administration in northern and northeast Syria, has been a safe enclave for many other Syrians who fled to the area. The region has been a stable and democratically ruled region, and with little international aid, has taken hundreds of thousands of refugees since 2012.Turkey has violated international law, as it uses force against the territorial integrity of Syria (UN Charter article 2 (4)) without any clear evidence that verifies an offense by SDF or YPG. Thus, Turkey does not have any rationale that justifies a self-defense action (Article 51). The administration of the Democratic Federation of Northern Syria has frequently stated that it has no interest in Turkey. Their only wish is to defend the people inside the federation.After the attack on Afrin on 18 January 2018, which was supported by warplane and heavy artilleries, many civilians was killed and thousands fled. Turkey destroyed the Kurdish self-rule in Afrin, and settled Syrian Arab refugees in the region. Turkey committed war crimes and crimes against humanity, but there were not any punishment or reaction from the international community.Even if the Kurdish self-rule does not have international recognition, the people of Rojava (northern Syria) have the right to be protected against destruction and massacre. The attack is an obvious violation of international law and aggression against an elected democratic administration and its population.If the international community does not stop the Turkish aggression, we will see more destruction and man-made disasters in the Syrian civil war.We believe in a political solution via dialog and negotiation between the representatives of the Syrian ethnic groups. We presume that the immediate solution is the creation of a no-fly zone and safe enclave by the international community in northern Syria. This will also help the final result of the Syrian political crises.We, human rights activists, writers, and academics demand a protection of the population in northern Syria by a creation of a no-fly-zone and safe area in northern Syria.Signed,1. Ali Mahmoud Mohammad , Human Rights Activist and writer, Erbil, Iraq2. Kurdish Organizations Network – 365 Civil Organization3. Shireen Ridha, Engineer, Erbil, Iraq4. Mohamad Hozhabri, Sulaimani5. Keyhan Mohammad Aliyan, Human Rights Activist, Netherlands6. Goran Adham lawyer, Sulaimanyah-Kurdistan7. Omar Kheder Omar, Employee, Sulaimaniyah-Kurdistan8. Rebin fatah journalist, Erbil,Iraq9. Hiva Zahedi, Human Rights Activist, Nice-France10. Karim Rahimi, Bioengineer, Oslo, Norway11. Salar Sanahmad biyaraiy, journalist, Sulaimaniyah12. Edris Moradi , Politik Activist , Switzerland13. Hersh Nuri Faqe, Activist,Germany,Munich14. Pshtewan zangana, Human Rights Activist , London, UK15. Ardalan Lateef A.Qader, PhD student, Russia16. Hasan Ahmad, journalist,Villach, Austria17. Mahmoud Otman.Writer, Netherlands18. Niyaz Abdulla, Journalist, Erbil- Kurdistan19. Karzan hameed – journalist , Erbil, KRG20. Ibrahim A ameen – lawyer , Erbil – Kurdistan21. Safin Ahmed-engineering-slemani22. Nariman rashid, Mechanical, Sweden23. Bakir Haji ,lower, Germany24. Sarwar Penjweni – Islamicist – Sulaimaniyah-Kurdistan-Iraq25. Hero M Adhem , Human Rights Activist, Lyon, France26. Fatah Khalil Zaxoiy, Former Minister, – Sulaimaniyah-Kurdistan-Iraq27. Fuad Mustafa –Engineer, Erbil-Iraq28. Qasim Marzani, University Lecturer, salahaddin University, Erbil29. Rebin umer . Lawyer -Erbil-Kurdistan30. Redar muhammad /pease generations network- PGN /Erbil31. Saeed M Ameen Saeed, Sociologist.. Erbil32. Ayub Faek, Human Rights Activist, Canada Vancouver33. Amal Jalal, politic activist sul, Sulaimaniyah34. Ahmad Shwan . , Human Rights Activist, Stockholm –Sweden35. Ardalan Yassin – Resident in Sydney-Australia An artist & political activist36. Diar Khalil Aziz, Human Rights Activist, Erbil, Kurdistan37. Abdulla salih – politic activist – london uk38. Ali Hussein , Human Rights Activist ,Germany ,Kiel39. Saman Suleiman Adelaide, Australia40. Ranjdar Grawy, political activist, Bruxelles,Belgium41. Bahman Omer, Journalist ,Deutschland kisslegg42. Dana Halabjaiy . Journalist , The Netherlands43. Sardar Abdulla Hama, politic activist,canada44. Nasir Taha Sulaiman, Human Rights Activist , Aalborg _Danmark45. Bayan Baki ,Psychology, Netherlands46. Mohammed H. Tofiq / Sulaimaniya / Writer47. Ali Badai , Engineer, Netherlands48. Mohammad Ahmadpour, Human Rights Activist, Sweden49. Dilshad Khoshnaw journalist, – Sulaimaniyah50. Majid dilnya, writer, Deutschland51. Ronak Shwani, Writer, Sweden52. Ali Abdulla, Human Rights Activist ,Deutschland, Wuppertal53. Korosh Dadmihir , Human Rights Activist, Manchester, UK54. Mohammed kamal taha, Human Rights Activist ,kurdistan55. Taher Rahem , Human Rights Activist, Deutschland56. Mudhafer Hamza economical,Switzerland57. Baxtyar Majid Muhammad , Polic , Kirkuk58. Abdulrehman Rasul – Author and Journalist –France59. Mahdi Namiq Kareem,Teacher ,Erbil60. Hiwa Said Salim, Journalist, Erbil-kurdistan61. Rebin Rasul Esmail, writer, Koln, Germany62. Azad gharib, Journalist/kirkuk63. Ahmad Fathulla Ahmad,PhD student, Erbil-IRAQ64. Hawraman WeriyQanie,slemani,teacher65. Rebin Sabah / lawyer. Erbil kurdistan66. Jalal Rostam ,Worker , Helsinki Finland67. Sherko Sdeeq ,English teacher – kirkuk68. Lezma goran, Journalist, Erbil-kurdistan69. Tanya muhammad, karkuk;social worker70. Sirwan Hussen . Math Supervisor. Kirkuk.71. Kader Maulud, Theodor_Heuss str 18. 51149 Koln, Germany72. Koyar Rawf United Kingdom human right activist73. Allan Hassaniyan, EX4 9EA, Exeter, UK, PhD Researcher74. Muhammed Amin Kayrulla, self-employed, Germany75. Abbas Hassan , Human Rights Activist,Ulgvænget 13, 4623 Lille Skensved, Danmark76. Abubakir sabir ,Human Rights Activist ,Germany ESSEN77. Jeger Karas, Human Rights Activist, Kurdistan Erbil78. Mhamadamin Abdulla Rasul – Peshmerga, Ranya- Kurdistan79. Lezan Reshid Magdid, Unemployed, Erbil-Kurdistan80. Goran Abdullah,Self Employed,Toronto-Canada81. Zardasht Kawa/ student, Erbil82. Nabaz Shorash, shop owner, Denmark83. Safin Khoshnaw, Medical laboratory technician,Oslo, Norway84. Kader Nader ,Human Rights Activist – Sweden85. Ali Qarani, Teacher, Erbil-Kurdistan86. Lukman Mustafa Abdullah, taxi driver, Danmark87. Nawzad Marouf, Civil Engineer, Roskilde, Danmark88. Ayar Baki, Lawyer ,Sweden89. Goran Halabjai , Journalist, Danmark ,90. Shakar Ali , a survivors of Anfal, Netherland91. Jamal mohammed ,, worker, Sweden92. Azeez Hakeem Ali Azeez,Mitglied der Nationalen Union der kurdischen Beziehungen,Lübeck, Deutschland93. Dr Mohammad Kayani Former Member of Iraqi Parliament94. Rizgary Party of Kurdistan95. Aso Omar mosa, Human Rights Activist, Norge96. Fakhradin Garmiany, Writer, Australia97. Aso hakim Abdullah,optometrist, Koysinjaq, Erbil, Iraq98. Darsim peshawa,Writer,danmark99. Handren Hawrami, Journalist, Belgium,100. Jalal chwartayii, ,Journalist,Nederlands101. Chrw Sabr Aziz. Human Rights Activist, Erbil102. Azad Karim Civilingeneer Mjöverdq18; 45195 Uddevalla, Sweden103. Ahmad Majid, victims of survivors Anfal, Kalar-Kurdistan104. Rasul Husin, Human Rights Activist, Erbil105. Rzgar bora, Human Rights Activist, Erbil106. Nawgul Ismail, Engineer, Kokkedal, Danmark107. Pishtiuan Khadir Shoresh, Former Peshmerga, Bonn, Germany108. Shnow Hamad , radiologist, UK109. Hemn Haseb, Journalist, Kirkuk110. Yassin Kareem Abdullah, Writer, Slimanyah,111. Aso Faqe, Human Rights Activist, Oslo, Norway112. Ghazi Yacoob, Helsinki, Finland113. Berivan Rashwani, Sweden114. Rebaz Hashm Mustefa, Human Rights Activist115. Taha suliman, journalist, Vancouver, Canada116. Awesta Sinan, Aarhus, Denmark117. Jamil Shwani, Human Rights Activist, Espergærde, Danmark118. Diman Ahmad, employee, Køge, Danmark119. Sami Osman Ahmed, Teacher, Malmö, Sweden120. Faraidum Hamarashid, Writer, Switzerland121. Hama Hassan, Prestwich, Manchester, UK122. Kosrat Ahmad, Teacher, Human Rights Activist, Erbil-Kurdistan123. Dr. Faiq Muhamad Ahmad, doctor, Slemani-Kurdistan124. Ahmed jaf, Copenhagen-Denmark125. Aso Aref, Stockholm, Sweden126. Adalat Omar, Human Rights Activist, Erbil-Kurdistan127. Smko Sabir Sharif, Human rights activist, Garmian-Kurdistan128. Omar Faris Aziz Omar Faris Aziz, CEO/Founder, www.kurdistannet.org129. Sarwin Rashwani , Australia130. Kamal Mawloodi131. Riyadh Kakeshin, Texas-USA132. Sapan Majeed, Peshmarga, Erbil, Kurdistan133. Pshtiwan Mohamad, Copenhagen, Danmark134. Weria salim nabi, Bagartorpsringen 62, 17065 Solna, Sweden135. Abdulla Alaskari, Vancouver, Canada136. Krmanj Awena, Hawler, Kurdistan137. Zaher Amen, Human Rights Activist, Kirkuk138. Ahmed Barzinji, Lawyer, Kokkedal- Denmark139. Darya sharah, Helsingborg, Sweden140. Salam gomashiny, Sweden141. Rostam Serxel142. Daban saleh, Sweden143. Aram Mohammadyan144. Ahmad Hassan, former Peshmarga, Erbil-Kurdistan145. Mahdi Jaf146. Taher Rahem Daudi sahir, Germany147. Aso Biareiy, Writer and Human rights activist148. Yousef Mantk, Journalist, Germany149. Meriwan Zendy, former Peshmarga, Erbil-Kurdistan150. Osman HAawramy, medic employee, Halabja-Kurdistan151. Zara Ahmad Pusha, Køge, Danmark152. Saleh Ismail, Wuppertal, Deutschland153. Bakhtyar Karim, Erbil154. Sulhia M. Kheder, Kokkedal, Danmark155. Dr. Hawre zangana, writer and social-psychologist156. Jange Mahamad, Hawler-Kurdistan157. Naushad m. Qader, Agronomist, Erbil,Kurdistan158. Abdulkarim Aziz, Earner, Kurdistan159. Hunar Hamad, Electrical engineer, Denmark160. Aso Ismail, Employee, Danmark161. Abbas Hassan, Ejby, Danmark162. Sherwan Ahmad, Groud researcher engineering, Netherland163. Ronak Shwani, Writer and Human rights activist, Stockholm, Sweden164. Baxtiary Shamaiy, Human rights activist165. Sozan Yahya Xoshnaw, Erbil, Kurdistan166. Muhammed Kayrulla Amin, Germany167. Abubakr Saber, Kurdistan168. Mahdi Yousef Khoshnaw, Rakkestad, Norway169. Pachshan Khoshnaw, Rakkestad, Norway170. Ahsan Naqshbandi, Kurdistan171. Shakhawan Shorsh, Cand.scient.pol, Køge, DanmarkThe views expressed are the author’s alone and do not necessarily represent the views of Ekurd.net or its editors.Copyright © 2019 Ekurd.net. All rights reservedComments CommentsLoading...