Turkish artillery bombard Syria's Qamishli, casualties reported

2019/10/11 | 15:15
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)
QAMISHLI, Syria (Kurdistan 24) - Turkish warplanes and artillery hit neighborhoods and outskirts of the predominately Kurdish northern Syrian city of Qamishli, killing one civilian and wounding seven others, local sources said on Friday.
According to Kurdistan 24 correspondents in Qamishli, the Turkish army is targeting the Zitouna neighborhood and the village of Si Kerka with heavy artillery and mortar shells, which led to the death of a civilian and wounded 7 others who were transferred to the city hospitals for treatment.
Updates to follow ...
