Liverpool players must fight with every fibre - Klopp
2019/02/09 | 00:15
Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp has urged his players to

give "every fibre of their bodies" in the battle for the Premier

League title.Manchester City moved to the top of the league on Wednesday

for the first time since December after Klopp's side limped to back-to-back

draws against Leicester City and West Ham United.However, Klopp has dismissed the notion that Liverpool are

wilting under the pressure of bidding for their first top division title in 29

years."I got a message this week, another sign that people

think I need help – I don't need help, I'm fine – but it said in the last 10

games City dropped 12 points and we dropped seven," Klopp told reporters

ahead of Saturday's game against Bournemouth."Is it interesting for me? Not really, but obviously

the view from outside is completely different."The good news is we are still in there but the only

chance to improve is by winning football games. We will be ready with each

fibre of our bodies to fight for everything."Klopp confirmed centre-back Joe Gomez will be out for up to

six weeks as he continues to recover from leg surgery, but Trent

Alexander-Arnold, Jordan Henderson and Georginio Wijnaldum took part in

first-team training this week.Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, who is recovering from a long-term

knee injury, was added to the Champions League squad but Klopp played down

expectations regarding the return of the England midfielder."If we go to the semi-final I think he is

available," Klopp added."Maybe quarter-final, I am not 100 percent sure, but he

still needs time. Everything looks fine, but now I wait for the green light of

the medical department... We are not at that point in the moment."

