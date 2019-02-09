Liverpool players must fight with every fibre - Klopp

2019/02/09 | 00:15
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp has urged his players to
give "every fibre of their bodies" in the battle for the Premier
League title.Manchester City moved to the top of the league on Wednesday
for the first time since December after Klopp's side limped to back-to-back
draws against Leicester City and West Ham United.However, Klopp has dismissed the notion that Liverpool are
wilting under the pressure of bidding for their first top division title in 29
years."I got a message this week, another sign that people
think I need help – I don't need help, I'm fine – but it said in the last 10
games City dropped 12 points and we dropped seven," Klopp told reporters
ahead of Saturday's game against Bournemouth."Is it interesting for me? Not really, but obviously
the view from outside is completely different."The good news is we are still in there but the only
chance to improve is by winning football games. We will be ready with each
fibre of our bodies to fight for everything."Klopp confirmed centre-back Joe Gomez will be out for up to
six weeks as he continues to recover from leg surgery, but Trent
Alexander-Arnold, Jordan Henderson and Georginio Wijnaldum took part in
first-team training this week.Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, who is recovering from a long-term
knee injury, was added to the Champions League squad but Klopp played down
expectations regarding the return of the England midfielder."If we go to the semi-final I think he is
available," Klopp added."Maybe quarter-final, I am not 100 percent sure, but he
still needs time. Everything looks fine, but now I wait for the green light of
the medical department... We are not at that point in the moment."
