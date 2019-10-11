عربي | كوردى


Car bombing hits Syria's Qamishli, dozens injured and killed

2019/10/11 | 17:35
QAMISHLI, Syria (Kurdistan 24) - A car bomb exploded in the predominately Kurdish northern Syrian border city of Qamishli, claiming the lives of several people and wounding of dozens, according to initial reports. 

Kurdistan 24 is en route to the explosion site for additional information.



Updates to follow ...





