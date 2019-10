1 killed, another injured in traffic accident north of Babylon

2019/10/11 | 20:10

(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )-One person was killed and another injured in a traffic accident in the Nile area north of Babylon, a security source said on Friday."A 40-year-old man died and his son was seriously injured after their vehicle overturned on the highway between Baghdad and Hilla in the Nile area north of Babylon," the source added.