Home › Baghdad Post › 1 killed, another injured in traffic accident north of Babylon

1 killed, another injured in traffic accident north of Babylon

2019/10/11 | 20:10



One person was killed and another injured in a traffic accident in the Nile area north of Babylon, a security source said on Friday.



"A 40-year-old man died and his son was seriously injured after their vehicle overturned on the highway between Baghdad and Hilla in the Nile area north of Babylon," the source added.











(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )-One person was killed and another injured in a traffic accident in the Nile area north of Babylon, a security source said on Friday."A 40-year-old man died and his son was seriously injured after their vehicle overturned on the highway between Baghdad and Hilla in the Nile area north of Babylon," the source added.