Interior Minister visits wounded security forces, demonstrators in Medical City

2019/10/11 | 20:40
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
Interior Minister Yassin al-Yassiri visited the Medical City, accompanied by Federal Police Chief Major General Ja'far al-Batat to check on the health of the wounded security forces and demonstrators.
The minister met with the Director General of the Medical City Hospital and the medical staff supervising the treatment of the wounded, stressing the need to provide all medical supplies and medicines necessary for them.
The Minister of Interior followed the health of the wounded in the hospital lobbies, wishing them a speedy recovery.
Interior Minister Yassin al-Yassiri visited the Medical City, accompanied by Federal Police Chief Major General Ja'far al-Batat to check on the health of the wounded security forces and demonstrators.
The minister met with the Director General of the Medical City Hospital and the medical staff supervising the treatment of the wounded, stressing the need to provide all medical supplies and medicines necessary for them.
The Minister of Interior followed the health of the wounded in the hospital lobbies, wishing them a speedy recovery.