Three Iranin pilgrims killed in road accident in Hilla

2019/10/11 | 21:50
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
Three Iranian pilgrims were injured in a road accident in Shomali district south of Hilla as they headed towards Karbala to complete the 40th visit.
"Three Iranian pilgrims were run over by a wheel in Shomali district as they headed for the 40th visit and were taken to hospital," a police source said.
