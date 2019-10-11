عربي | كوردى


Three Iranin pilgrims killed in road accident in Hilla

2019/10/11 | 21:50
Three Iranian pilgrims were injured in a road accident in Shomali district south of Hilla as they headed towards Karbala to complete the 40th visit.

"Three Iranian pilgrims were run over by a wheel in Shomali district as they headed for the 40th visit and were taken to hospital," a police source said.





