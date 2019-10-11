Home › Baghdad Post › MP: Abdul-Mahdi smears his hands with demonstrators' blood, must be replaced

2019/10/11 | 21:50



MP for Nasr Coalition Nada Shaker Jawdat stresses the need to find a quick alternative to the government of the current Prime Minister Adil Abdul Mahdi.



Jawdat said in a press statement that "there are genuine demands of the citizens and we should listen to them instead of suppressing them and brutally attacking them."



Jawdat said that "the government smeared the hands of the demonstrators, and therefore must resign and be replaced by a national government aimed at protecting the interests of Iraqis and the advancement of their reality and provide services and employment of manpower."











