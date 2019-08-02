عربي | كوردى
Casey Affleck's new film explores fatherhood in world without women
2019/02/09 | 00:50


A new film about a father-daughter relationship in a world

without women was shaped by Casey Affleck's own struggles with becoming a

single parent, the Oscar-winning actor said at the Berlin Film Festival where

"Light Of My Life" is premiering.In the movie, which Affleck directs, he plays a father who

isolates his daughter from society in a desperate attempt to protect her from a

pandemic that has wiped out most women.In this dystopia, the father and daughter - dressed as a boy

- fear discovery and plan escape routes wherever they stop. They trek through

rain and snow, camping in woodland and seeking shelter in an abandoned house, a

church and a home with three religious men.Affleck, who won the best actor Oscar in 2017 for his

performance in the family drama "Manchester by the Sea", said some

ideas in the new film could be considered feminist but his goal had not been to

make a film with a political message."It's certainly about a young woman sort of asserting

herself as the storyteller and beginning to define herself with the narrative

that she chooses to tell," Affleck told a news conference.Anna Pniowsky, who played the daughter - the only female in

the movie other than her mother, who features solely in flashbacks - said:

"I think it is partially about showing that women are critical in this

world."Affleck, who divorced his wife Summer Phoenix in 2017, said

he was finding it hard to adjust to life as a single parent when working on the

movie and got the idea for it from stories he had told his children and

conversations he had with them.Affleck - the younger brother of actor and director Ben

Affleck - has been accused of sexual harassment by female crew members on an

earlier film. Two lawsuits alleging unwanted advances were settled out of court

for undisclosed sums. An attorney for Affleck denied the accusations at the

time.He said "Light of My Life" had been conceived

before the #MeToo movement that took off in 2017 in response to accusations of

sexual assault and harassment in the entertainment industry.But he added: "I think everyone out there has had to do

some sort of self-reckoning and think about culturally what part they play and

how they can play a positive role no matter how much they like to think of

themselves as one of the good guys."Asked whether the movie reflected difficult times in his own

life, Affleck said that as an actor, "your private life has been sort of

invaded", and he had wondered whether to wait until his children were

older to pursue his career."It's definitely difficult sometimes - you know I've

developed a pretty thick skin but then you have kids and they don't have such

thick skin and you have to do a lot of explaining to them about the world

prematurely," he said.

