Casey Affleck's new film explores fatherhood in world without women

A new film about a father-daughter relationship in a world
without women was shaped by Casey Affleck's own struggles with becoming a
single parent, the Oscar-winning actor said at the Berlin Film Festival where
"Light Of My Life" is premiering.In the movie, which Affleck directs, he plays a father who
isolates his daughter from society in a desperate attempt to protect her from a
pandemic that has wiped out most women.In this dystopia, the father and daughter - dressed as a boy
- fear discovery and plan escape routes wherever they stop. They trek through
rain and snow, camping in woodland and seeking shelter in an abandoned house, a
church and a home with three religious men.Affleck, who won the best actor Oscar in 2017 for his
performance in the family drama "Manchester by the Sea", said some
ideas in the new film could be considered feminist but his goal had not been to
make a film with a political message."It's certainly about a young woman sort of asserting
herself as the storyteller and beginning to define herself with the narrative
that she chooses to tell," Affleck told a news conference.Anna Pniowsky, who played the daughter - the only female in
the movie other than her mother, who features solely in flashbacks - said:
"I think it is partially about showing that women are critical in this
world."Affleck, who divorced his wife Summer Phoenix in 2017, said
he was finding it hard to adjust to life as a single parent when working on the
movie and got the idea for it from stories he had told his children and
conversations he had with them.Affleck - the younger brother of actor and director Ben
Affleck - has been accused of sexual harassment by female crew members on an
earlier film. Two lawsuits alleging unwanted advances were settled out of court
for undisclosed sums. An attorney for Affleck denied the accusations at the
time.He said "Light of My Life" had been conceived
before the #MeToo movement that took off in 2017 in response to accusations of
sexual assault and harassment in the entertainment industry.But he added: "I think everyone out there has had to do
some sort of self-reckoning and think about culturally what part they play and
how they can play a positive role no matter how much they like to think of
themselves as one of the good guys."Asked whether the movie reflected difficult times in his own
life, Affleck said that as an actor, "your private life has been sort of
invaded", and he had wondered whether to wait until his children were
older to pursue his career."It's definitely difficult sometimes - you know I've
developed a pretty thick skin but then you have kids and they don't have such
thick skin and you have to do a lot of explaining to them about the world
prematurely," he said.
