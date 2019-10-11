Mnuchin threatens ‘very significant’ sanctions on Turkey

2019/10/11 | 22:20
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
Addressing reporters at the White House, Mnuchin said Trump was poised to sign an executive order approving “very significant new sanctions authorities” – but that the United States was not yet “activating” the measures.
“These are very powerful sanctions. We hope we don’t have to use them but we can shut down the Turkish economy if we need to,” Mnuchin said.
Mnuchin added that Trump was concerned about Turkey’s potential targeting of civilians and wants to make clear that Turkey cannot “allow even a single ISIS fighter to escape.”
