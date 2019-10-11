Turkey assault on Syrian Kurdistan has displaced 100,000 people: UN

2019/10/12 | 00:45
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- Civilians carry their belongings over their head as they flee amid Turkish bombardment on Syria’s northeastern Kurdish town of Serêkaniyê (Ras Al Ain), October 10, 2019. Photo: AFP
BEIRUT,— Turkey’s deadly assault against Kurdish positions in Syrian Kurdistan (northern Syria) has forced around 100,000 people to flee their homes, the United Nations said Friday.
“An estimated 100,000 people have already left their homes,” it said in a statement released on the third day of the offensive.
The UN said that there were many other humanitarian consequences to the military assault, which is being conducted on multiple fronts along the border.
It said a water station servicing 400,000 people in the city of Hasaka and surrounding areas was out of service.
US President Donald Trump, whose order to pull back US troops from the border this week effectively triggered the invasion, said Washington would now seek to broker a truce.
Turkish forces and pro-Ankara Syrian Arab fighters faced stiff Kurdish resistance Friday as they battled to seize key border towns in Syrian Kurdistan, on the third day of a broad offensive that sparked a civilian exodus.
The risk that thousands of the Islamic State militants the Kurds still hold could break free on the back of the Turkish assault could yet spur the international community into action.
