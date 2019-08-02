Fatah, Saairun to replace Fayadh for Interior Ministry - source

2019/02/09 | 01:25
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
Fatah Alliance agreed
with Saairun Alliance to name another nominee for interior portfolio instead of controversial Faleh al-Fayadh, who Saairun firmly rejects, according to a source of Fatah
Alliance.MP Mithaq al-Hamedi said the new candidate is
yet to be announced, noting that negotiations to keep Fayadh as the ministry's candidate had failed.Fatah Alliance headed
by Hadi al-Amiri and Saairun Alliance supported by Sadrist Movement leader Muqtada
al-Sadr has disputed over the nomination of Fayadh; Saairun said will never
allow to pass his nomination at the Parliament.Concerning defense
ministry, Hamedi said that Sunni MPs of the Reform and Reconstruction
Alliance have not yet settled on a specific candidate.Prime Minister Adil
Abd al-Mahdi has worked on completing the final lineup of his government since he
took the office last October.On October 24, Abd al-Mahdi managed to get the parliamentary approval on 14 out of 22 ministries.
However disagreement between political blocs especially on security ministries
have thwarted Abdul Mahdi's efforts to complete the cabinet in a short time.While Fatah Alliance
has frequently tried to force the others to accept Fayadh as the interior
ministry candidate, Sadr affirmed his rejection to Fayadh and other
partisan candidate for interior ministry.Sadr said that he
would instead support the nomination of military leaders who fought against ISIS
during Iraq's fight to rid the country of the terrorist group's caliphate.
