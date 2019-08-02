عربي | كوردى
Fatah, Saairun to replace Fayadh for Interior Ministry - source
2019/02/09 | 01:25
Fatah Alliance agreed

with Saairun Alliance to name another nominee for interior portfolio instead of controversial Faleh al-Fayadh, who Saairun firmly rejects, according to a source of Fatah

Alliance.MP Mithaq al-Hamedi said the new candidate is

yet to be announced, noting that negotiations to keep Fayadh as the ministry's candidate had failed.Fatah Alliance headed

by Hadi al-Amiri and Saairun Alliance supported by Sadrist Movement leader Muqtada

al-Sadr has disputed over the nomination of Fayadh; Saairun said will never

allow to pass his nomination at the Parliament.Concerning defense

ministry, Hamedi said that Sunni MPs of the Reform and Reconstruction

Alliance have not yet settled on a specific candidate.Prime Minister Adil

Abd al-Mahdi has worked on completing the final lineup of his government since he

took the office last October.On October 24, Abd al-Mahdi managed to get the parliamentary approval on 14 out of 22 ministries.

However disagreement between political blocs especially on security ministries

have thwarted Abdul Mahdi's efforts to complete the cabinet in a short time.While Fatah Alliance

has frequently tried to force the others to accept Fayadh as the interior

ministry candidate, Sadr affirmed his rejection to Fayadh and other

partisan candidate for interior ministry.Sadr said that he

would instead support the nomination of military leaders who fought against ISIS

during Iraq's fight to rid the country of the terrorist group's caliphate.
