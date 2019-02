Fatah, Saairun to replace Fayadh for Interior Ministry - source

2019/02/09 | 01:25

(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )-Fatah Alliance agreedwith Saairun Alliance to name another nominee for interior portfolio instead of controversial Faleh al-Fayadh, who Saairun firmly rejects, according to a source of FatahAlliance.MP Mithaq al-Hamedi said the new candidate isyet to be announced, noting that negotiations to keep Fayadh as the ministry's candidate had failed.Fatah Alliance headedby Hadi al-Amiri and Saairun Alliance supported by Sadrist Movement leader Muqtadaal-Sadr has disputed over the nomination of Fayadh; Saairun said will neverallow to pass his nomination at the Parliament.Concerning defenseministry, Hamedi said that Sunni MPs of the Reform and ReconstructionAlliance have not yet settled on a specific candidate.Prime Minister AdilAbd al-Mahdi has worked on completing the final lineup of his government since hetook the office last October.On October 24, Abd al-Mahdi managed to get the parliamentary approval on 14 out of 22 ministries.However disagreement between political blocs especially on security ministrieshave thwarted Abdul Mahdi's efforts to complete the cabinet in a short time.While Fatah Alliancehas frequently tried to force the others to accept Fayadh as the interiorministry candidate, Sadr affirmed his rejection to Fayadh and otherpartisan candidate for interior ministry.Sadr said that hewould instead support the nomination of military leaders who fought against ISISduring Iraq's fight to rid the country of the terrorist group's caliphate.