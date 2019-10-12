Home › kurdistan 24 › Kurdish MEP calls for end to European arms exports to Turkey

Kurdish MEP calls for end to European arms exports to Turkey

2019/10/12 | 11:20



“The attack is against the Kurds and Kurdish fighters in Syria whom we believe we should thank for their decisive role in fighting against ISIS and defeating the terrorist group,” Linde told Kurdistan 24 last week.



Turkey’s assault on northeastern Syria began on Wednesday with heavy artillery shelling and airstrikes on several areas along the sprawling Syrian-Turkish border, close to which are towns and cities controlled by the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF).



Turkish warplanes intensified their offensive on Saturday, targeting the Gire Spi and Serekaniye regions.



According to Linde, Sweden wants all EU member states “to halt weapons and military equipment supplies to Turkey.”



Commenting on an upcoming EU meeting on Monday, the Swedish diplomat said lawmakers would pass a decision to send 100 million Swedish krona (10 million euros) worth of humanitarian assistance to the Syrian Kurds.



Editing by Karzan Sulaivany



