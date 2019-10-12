Turkish-backed Syrian militias control several villages in northern Syria

2019/10/12 | 13:05
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)
Turkish artillery and warplanes bombard the northern Syrian town of Serekaniye (Ras Al-Ain in Arabic), Syria, Oct. 12, 2019. (Photo: Kurdistan 24)
QAMISHLI (Kurdistan 24) – Turkish-backed Syrian opposition armed groups have seized several villages in the outskirts of Tal Abyad near the border with Turkey, local sources said on Saturday.
The Turkish-backed Syrian rebels, also referred to as Syrian National Army (SNA), have controlled several villages in the western and eastern countryside of Tal Abyad, local sources told Kurdistan 24.
“The villages of Tal Fandar, Yabisah, and Bir Atwan were controlled by the Turkish-backed Syrian rebels, in addition to several villages in the eastern countryside of Tal Abyad, while there are still heavy clashes in the town,” the sources said.
The Turkish-backed rebels also published footage which showed their control of some checkpoints on the 400km-main-route from Qamishli to Aleppo, aiming to cut supplies and communication between the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF)-held areas in northern Syria.
Areas the Turkish-backed Syrian rebels [blue] seized from the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) [yellow], northern Syria. (Photo: https://syriancivilwarmap.com/updated on Oct. 12, 2019, at Kurdistan 24)
However, SDF and local sources confirmed that the main route is entirely under the control of the Kurdish-led forces. They explained that a convoy of dozens of cars belonging to Turkish-backed rebels and some of their sleeper agents in the region were moving south to Tal Abyad, making use of the security vacuum as SDF left some checkpoints and headed to the border front line.
Some 120 kilometers (75 miles) to the east, Turkish warplanes resumed air raids on Serekaniye (Ras Al-Ain in Arabic) against the SDF at approximately 8 a.m. local time.
A source in the area told Kurdistan 24 that there was an exchange of fire from both sides on the ground in the surrounding areas of Serekaniye. There are no reports of casualties yet.
Read More: Turkey intensifies air raids on northeastern Syria
Turkish warplanes and artillery began shelling Syria’s predominantly Kurdish northeastern town of Serekaniye on Wednesday in an offensive Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has called “Operation Peace Spring.”
The number of civilians displaced from the border towns to the south has reached 190,000, according to the Syria-based Kurdish Red Crescent (KRC).
Editing by Karzan Sulaivany
