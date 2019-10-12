Home › kurdistan 24 › Turkey's offensive in Syria threat to security, stability of region: Masoud Barzani

2019/10/12 | 13:40



The Kurdish leader lamented the previous efforts “to evade war and instability against the Kurdish people in Syria,” reminding that the Kurds in northeastern Syria have “faced a dangerous assault and threatening situation,” a statement on Barzani’s official website read.



Barzani described the severe outcomes of the Turkish offensive and warned that it would affect the entire region.



“The continuation of the fight and threatening conditions poses a serious threat to people’s lives, security, and stability of the whole area,” the statement said.



The KDP leader also called for all relevant sides not to take advantage of the situation for political gains. Barzani, who served as the former president of the Kurdistan Region, urged all parties to take initiative and end the war.



“Now is the time to utilize our efforts by every means possible to end this war and prevent innocent people from paying the price for this grave situation and prevent any demographic changes in the area.”



The statement was made following Turkey’s ongoing operation against Kurdish forces in northeastern Syria.



Turkish warplanes and artillery began shelling Syria’s predominantly Kurdish northeastern town of Serekaniye on Wednesday in an offensive Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has called “Operation Peace Spring.”



The number of civilians displaced from the border towns to the south has reached 190,000, according to the Syria-based Kurdish Red Crescent (KRC).



