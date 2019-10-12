Home › Baghdad Post › Around 200,000 people displaced by Turkey’s offensive in Syria: Kurds

2019/10/12 | 13:40



In a statement, the regional administration said the offensive had caused successive waves of displacement from Dayrik, also known as Al-Malikiya at the Iraqi border, to Kobani some 400 kilometers to the west.



Meanwhile, Iran offered to engage Syrian Kurds, Syria’s government and Turkey in talks to establish security along the Turkish-Syrian border following Turkey’s military incursion into northern Syria to fight Kurdish forces.



Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif attempted meditating, saying “Iran can help bring together the Syrian Kurds, the Syrian Govt and Turkey so that the Syrian Army together with Turkey can guard the border,” he said in a tweet which carried part of an interview he conducted with Turkish state broadcaster TRT.



The United States has ramped up its efforts to persuade Ankara to halt the incursion, saying Ankara was causing “great harm” to ties and could face sanctions.



