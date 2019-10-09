Home › INA › The Supreme Council for Anti-Corruption refers the files of nine senior officials to the judiciary, including ministers, deputy ministers and governors

2019/10/12 | 14:10



The Prime Minister's Information Office said in a statement received by the Iraqi News Agency that based on the directive of the Prime Minister and in implementation of what was stated in his address to the Iraqi people on 9/10/2019, the Supreme Council against Corruption referred a significant number of corruption cases to the judiciary, Concerning nine senior officials, after strengthening the evidence, completing the fundamental procedures and forming a follow-up team in the Council, and holding coordination meetings with the judiciary in order to give them priority and resolve them as soon as possible.























