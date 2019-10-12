Home › Baghdad Post › Sending US troops to Saudi Arabia sends a powerful message to Iran: Hook

(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )- The US Special Representative for Iran Brian Hook has said the sending of additional US troops and military equipment to Saudi Arabia is going to send a powerful signal to the Iranian regime.In remarks, Hook said “Right now, [Iran is] in a state of what we just what we call panicked aggression. And I think the attacks on Saudi Arabia on September 14th is a sign of weakness. And it’s a sign that our pressure is having a big impact on this regime.”“Saudi Arabia is a security partner of the United States and we have a lot of the same interests in the region especially deterring Iranian aggression,” Hook said.On Friday, the Pentagon confirmed it has approved the deployment of 3,000 additional troops and military hardware to Saudi Arabia, boosting the country’s defenses after attacks on its oil installations blamed on Iran.