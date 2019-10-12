Home › Baghdad Post › Arab League Chief urges Turkey to pull out forces from Syria

Arab League Chief urges Turkey to pull out forces from Syria

2019/10/12 | 16:35



During an emergency Arab League summit called by Egypt on Turkey’s invasion of northern Syria on Saturday, Arab League Chief Ahmed Aboul Gheit said Turkey’s military operation in northern Syria has resulted in a new wave of displacement and jeopardizes “achievements” made in fighting ISIS.



After a meeting earlier on the day with a Syrian Kurdish representative, Egypt’s Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry, said he supported Kurdish “legitimate resistance” against the Turkish operation.



The Arab foreign ministers met in Cairo for an emergency session by the Arab League to discuss the Turkish offensive against Syrian Kurdish fighters, which entered its fourth day.



Turkey says it aims to push back Syrian Kurdish forces, which it considers terrorists for its links to a decades-long Kurdish insurgency within its own borders.



