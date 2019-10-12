Home › Baghdad Post › Iraq deploys forces near borders with Syria, in wake of Turkish incursion

Iraq deploys forces near borders with Syria, in wake of Turkish incursion

2019/10/12 | 18:20



Iraq has deployed forces to the border with Syria to foil any possible infiltration of ISIS, after reports said that a number of militants had escaped prison due to the Turkish incursion near jails, northeast of Syria.



The US-backed Kurdish fighters said that they are no longer able to guard ISIS detainees held in Syria due to the Turkish attacks on them on Wednesday.



Baghdad sent a great number of forces to the border areas to thwart any infiltrations by the militants, after the fighters warned Iraq about the situation, especially that five militants broke out of the prison on Friday.











