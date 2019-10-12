President Salih makes a phone call with UN Secretary-General

2019/10/12 | 21:40
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
INA – BAGHDAD
President Barham Salih made a phone call with the Secretary-General of the United Nations António Guterres on Saturday.
Both discussed the recent updates in Iraq and the exerted efforts to maintain stability and investigate the violence occurred during the protests that resulted in the killing of many Iraqis.
They also discussed the recent updates of the Turkish invasion on the north of Syria and the dangerous escalation that it represents to the regional security.
President Salih asserted the necessity to end the war and avoid a humanitarian catastrophe that may threaten the region and the wide world.
