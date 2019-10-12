Home › Baghdad Post › Saleh calls on EU to adopt serious actions over Turkish offensive in Syria

Saleh calls on EU to adopt serious actions over Turkish offensive in Syria

2019/10/12 | 22:25



Iraqi President Barham Saleh called on the European



Union and member states to urgently take actions to stop the Turkish military



operations in Syria, the presidency said in a statement.



These remarks came during a telephone call between the



Saleh and the European Union's foreign affairs official Federica Mogherini.



During the



call, the Iraqi President stressed the need for urgent actions by the European



Union and Member States to stop the Turkish military operations in Syria, adopt



peaceful ways to solve the current problems, and support the Syrians in



reaching a political solution that guarantees their rights to security,



stability and peace.











(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )-Iraqi President Barham Saleh called on the EuropeanUnion and member states to urgently take actions to stop the Turkish militaryoperations in Syria, the presidency said in a statement.These remarks came during a telephone call between theSaleh and the European Union's foreign affairs official Federica Mogherini.During thecall, the Iraqi President stressed the need for urgent actions by the EuropeanUnion and Member States to stop the Turkish military operations in Syria, adoptpeaceful ways to solve the current problems, and support the Syrians inreaching a political solution that guarantees their rights to security,stability and peace.