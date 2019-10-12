Saleh calls on EU to adopt serious actions over Turkish offensive in Syria

2019/10/12 | 22:25
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
Iraqi President Barham Saleh called on the European
Union and member states to urgently take actions to stop the Turkish military
operations in Syria, the presidency said in a statement.
These remarks came during a telephone call between the
Saleh and the European Union's foreign affairs official Federica Mogherini.
During the
call, the Iraqi President stressed the need for urgent actions by the European
Union and Member States to stop the Turkish military operations in Syria, adopt
peaceful ways to solve the current problems, and support the Syrians in
reaching a political solution that guarantees their rights to security,
stability and peace.
