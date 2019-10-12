عربي | كوردى


Saleh calls on EU to adopt serious actions over Turkish offensive in Syria

2019/10/12 | 22:25
Iraqi President Barham Saleh called on the European

Union and member states to urgently take actions to stop the Turkish military

operations in Syria, the presidency said in a statement.

These remarks came during a telephone call between the

Saleh and the European Union's foreign affairs official Federica Mogherini.

 During the

call, the Iraqi President stressed the need for urgent actions by the European

Union and Member States to stop the Turkish military operations in Syria, adopt

peaceful ways to solve the current problems, and support the Syrians in

reaching a political solution that guarantees their rights to security,

stability and peace.





