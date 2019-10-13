Home › INA › Al-Haddad from NATO meetings: Iraq participation is to face the challenges in ME

Al-Haddad from NATO meetings: Iraq participation is to face the challenges in ME

2019/10/13 | 07:00



INA – LONDON







Meetings of the 65 annual session of the NATO Parliamentary Assembly kicked off on Saturday in London, UK.







Iraqi Parliament headed by Deputy Speaker Basheer al-Haddad attended the meetings to discuss important cases and exchanging ideas regarding several issues in terms of security, economy and political stability in the world in general.







“Iraq participation is to face the challenges in the Middle-East especially, about the foreign interferences in the region and Iraqi is exerting efforts and sacrifices to end Daesh terrorist groups that were threatening the whole region,” said al-Haddad.























