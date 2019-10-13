2019/10/13 | 18:40
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
A gang trafficking women in Basra arrested
The Ministry of Interior announced arresting a gang of four women and two men for selling women for immoral purposes in Basra.
Interior Ministry spokesman Major General Saad Maan said in a statement that "the Intelligence Organized Crime detachments in Basra working within the Intelligence Agency of the Interior Ministry arrested a gang of four women and two men for selling women for immoral purposes in the center of Basra province."
Maan added, "The operation took place after luring the gang official and obtaining judicial approvals and the formation of a specialized team."
