Car bomb kills 1 Iraqi officer, 2 soldiers in Anbar

2019/10/13 | 18:40

An Iraqi officer and two soldiers were killed on Sunday in abooby-trapped car explosion in the western province of Anbar, a local officialtold the Baghdad Post on Sunday.The incident took place in the afternoon when an Iraqi armypatrol approached a car with a body left inside at a village near the town ofal-Rutba, some 300 km west of the provincial capital Ramadi.The car was apparently left by ISIS militants to detonatenear the patrol's vehicles, al-Dulaimi said.The troops launched a search campaign in the area for theextremist militants who used to attack the security forces there.The security situation in Iraq was dramatically improvedafter Iraqi security forces fully defeated the extremist ISIS militants acrossthe country late in 2017.ISIS remnants, however, have since melted in urban areas orresorted to deserts and rugged areas as safe havens, carrying out frequenthit-and-run attacks against security forces and civilians.