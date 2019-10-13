عربي | كوردى


Car bomb kills 1 Iraqi officer, 2 soldiers in Anbar

2019/10/13 | 18:40
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-

An Iraqi officer and two soldiers were killed on Sunday in a

booby-trapped car explosion in the western province of Anbar, a local official

told the Baghdad Post on Sunday.The incident took place in the afternoon when an Iraqi army

patrol approached a car with a body left inside at a village near the town of

al-Rutba, some 300 km west of the provincial capital Ramadi.The car was apparently left by ISIS militants to detonate

near the patrol's vehicles, al-Dulaimi said.The troops launched a search campaign in the area for the

extremist militants who used to attack the security forces there.The security situation in Iraq was dramatically improved

after Iraqi security forces fully defeated the extremist ISIS militants across

the country late in 2017.ISIS remnants, however, have since melted in urban areas or

resorted to deserts and rugged areas as safe havens, carrying out frequent

hit-and-run attacks against security forces and civilians.

All Text here: Baghdad Post ✓


