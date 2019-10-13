Home › INA › The Minister of Justice directs to take all legal procedures to fix the contract employees on the owners of the ministry

2019/10/13 | 18:55



Baghdad - INA







Minister of Justice Farouq Amin Al-Shawani directed all legal procedures to fix the contract employees to the ministry's owners and distribute the manpower to ensure filling the shortage of the judicial staff.







The Ministry of Justice has addressed the General Secretariat of the Council of Ministers - Legal Department with an official letter to approve the installation of all 631 contractors in the ministry, ministry spokesman Thaer al-Jubouri said in a statement All and to benefit from their services optimally and within the vacant grades of the movement of owners in the ministry.



















