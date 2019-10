Saleh: constitution guarantees rights to demonstrate

2019/10/13 | 19:15

(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )-Iraq President Barham Saleh vowed on Sunday to holdaccountable those who are involved in committing violence practices against demonstratorsand security forces.He also promised Iraqis to disclose the facts regarding theviolent practices that marred the demonstrations.These remarks came during a meeting of Saleh and a delegationof the Iraqi Council for Peace and Solidarity headed by Ali al-Rafiei."Saleh, according to the statement, said that the right to demonstrateand express opinion, in addition to demanding civil rights is guaranteed by theConstitution.