Saleh: constitution guarantees rights to demonstrate

2019/10/13 | 19:15
Iraq President Barham Saleh vowed on Sunday to hold

accountable those who are involved in committing violence practices against demonstrators

and security forces.



He also promised Iraqis to disclose the facts regarding the

violent practices that marred the demonstrations.These remarks came during a meeting of Saleh and a delegation

of the Iraqi Council for Peace and Solidarity headed by Ali al-Rafiei."Saleh, according to the statement, said that the right to demonstrate

and express opinion, in addition to demanding civil rights is guaranteed by the

Constitution.





