Saleh: constitution guarantees rights to demonstrate

2019/10/13 | 19:15
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
Iraq President Barham Saleh vowed on Sunday to hold
accountable those who are involved in committing violence practices against demonstrators
and security forces.
He also promised Iraqis to disclose the facts regarding the
violent practices that marred the demonstrations.These remarks came during a meeting of Saleh and a delegation
of the Iraqi Council for Peace and Solidarity headed by Ali al-Rafiei."Saleh, according to the statement, said that the right to demonstrate
and express opinion, in addition to demanding civil rights is guaranteed by the
Constitution.
Iraq President Barham Saleh vowed on Sunday to hold
accountable those who are involved in committing violence practices against demonstrators
and security forces.
He also promised Iraqis to disclose the facts regarding the
violent practices that marred the demonstrations.These remarks came during a meeting of Saleh and a delegation
of the Iraqi Council for Peace and Solidarity headed by Ali al-Rafiei."Saleh, according to the statement, said that the right to demonstrate
and express opinion, in addition to demanding civil rights is guaranteed by the
Constitution.