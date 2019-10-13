Home › kurdistan 24 › Turkish airstrike on civilian convoy in Syria kills 11, wounds over 70, including journalists

Turkish airstrike on civilian convoy in Syria kills 11, wounds over 70, including journalists

2019/10/13 | 20:45



“11 civilians, including a journalist, lost their lives and 74, including several journalists, were injured,” the Kurdish Red Crescent (KRC) told reporters.



Local sources in Serekaniye also told Kurdistan 24 that the convoy had been hit by Turkish warplanes while it was heading to the town to assist families that were stranded there. Other sources told Kurdistan 24 that the convoy was instead driving to the Serekaniye to take part in a demonstration to protest against the Turkish offensive in northern Syria.



“The convoy was inside the town when a warplane coming from the Turkish side hit us,” a wounded protester told Kurdistan 24.



Those injured were transferred to medical facilities in Qamishli, Hassakeh, and Tal Tamir, since hospitals in Serekaniye have been shut down for two days as a result of the Turkish bombardment.



A journalist named Saad Ahmed reporting for the Kurdish news agency Hawar was killed and another named Dilsoz Yousef, working for local news outlet North Press, was injured while traveling with the convoy.



Also on Sunday, Turkish-backed Syrian militia groups abducted a KRC emergency medical rescue team.



Read More: Turkish airstrikes target hospitals in Syria, allied militants abduct medical team



“We do not yet know the fate of the four[-member] crew,” said the KRC in a statement.



Dozens have been killed and hundreds wounded since the Turkish army and its allied Syrian opposition armed groups launched an assault on northern Syria, targeting the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), in control of about 35 percent of territory in the country.



So far, more than 200,000 people have been displaced from towns along the border with Turkey, according to KRC.



Read More: WATCH: Heartbreaking interview with displaced Syrian Kurdish woman



