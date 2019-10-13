Home › kurdistan 24 › Syrian Kurdish leader says deal reached with Damascus and Moscow

Syrian Kurdish leader says deal reached with Damascus and Moscow

2019/10/13 | 21:20



So far, there have been no official statements from Russian authorities, but Syrian state media, the Syrian Arabic News Agency (SANA), wrote in a breaking news bulletin, “Syrian Arab Army units move north to confront Turkish aggression on Syrian territory.”



Shortly after the Kobani Military Council statement, pro-Syrian government Al Mayadeen outlet and UK-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) both reported that the Syrian army would enter Manbij and Kobani within the next 48 hours. also reported the same story.



Pro-state Syrian television station Alikhbariya also confirmed the Syrian army had started moving northward towards areas east of the Euphrates, announcing, “The Syrian Arab Army started a movement towards the north of Syria to face the Turkish aggression.”



Kurdish officials in the past have stated that if they were forced to choose between cooperating with either the Syrian government or Turkey, they would rather deal with Damascus to prevent Kurdish populations from being persecuted and displaced, as happened when Turkey occupied the city of Afrin in March 2018.



It is not yet clear if there will be similar deals for other areas along the sprawling border with Turkey in Hasakah province or in Arab-majority cities like Manbij, Raqqa, and the countryside of Deir al-Zor.



