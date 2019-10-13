Home › Iraq News › Kurds reach deal with Syrian government on troop deployment near Turkish border

Kurds reach deal with Syrian government on troop deployment near Turkish border

2019/10/13 | 23:40



BEIRUT,— The Kurdish administration in Syrian Kurdistan (Rojava) in northern Syria on Sunday announced a deal with the Damascus government on a Syrian troop deployment near the border with Turkey to confront Ankara’s offensive.



“In order to prevent and confront this aggression, an agreement has been reached with the Syrian government… so that the Syrian army can deploy along the Syrian-Turkish border to assist the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF),” the Kurdish administration said in a statement on its Facebook page.



Earlier Syria’s state news agency SANA said the army was sending troops to the north to “confront the Turkish aggression”, without giving further details.























In their statement the Kurds said that the agreement struck with the Damascus government “paves the way to liberate the rest of the Syrian cities occupied by the Turkish army such as Afrin“, a majority Kurdish enclave in the northwest.



On Sunday Turkish forces and their proxies pushed deeper into Syria, on the fifth day of the offensive, as Washington announced it was withdrawing its 1,000 troops from the country’s north.



Fighting raged, as Turkish-backed forces made significant progress along the border, despite an international outcry over the operation which has killed dozens of civilians and fighters, and forced tens of thousands to flee their homes.



Marginalised for decades, Syria’s minority Kurds carved out a de facto autonomous region across some 30 percent of the nation’s territory after the devastating war broke out in 2011.



When the Islamic State jihadist group swept across the region in 2014, the Kurd-led SDF mounted a fierce defence of their heartland and became the US-led coalition’s main partner on the ground.



The Kurdish Democratic Union Party PYD and its powerful military wing YPG/YPJ, considered the most effective fighting force against IS in Syria and U.S. has provided them with arms. The YPG, which is the backbone of the Syrian Democratic Forces SDF forces, has seized swathes of Syria from Islamic State.



The Kurdish forces expelled the Islamic State from its last patch of territory in the eastern Syrian village of Baghouz in March 2019.



11,000 Kurdish male and female fighters had been killed in five years of war to eliminate the Islamic State “caliphate” that once covered an area the size of Great Britain in Syria and Iraq, Kurdish officials said.



Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan himself said the aim of the operation was to establish a “security zone” that would extend 30 to 35 kilometres (20 to 25 miles) into Syria and run from Kobane to Hasaka — a stretch of 440 kilometres.



But the Kurds argue that Turkey’s goal is to weaken the Kurdish presence in Syrian Kurdistan, the Kurdish region in northern Syria, by modifying the demographics of the area with the return of mostly Sunni Arab refugees.



Copyright © 2019, respective author or news agency, Ekurd.net | AFP



