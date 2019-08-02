MOLSA: Legislating a law for Child Protection

2019/02/09 | 07:55
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
INA - BAGHDAD
Ministry of Labours and Social Affairs – MOLSA announced that the Law of Child Protection to be legislated to secure a suitable environment for Iraqi children.
The Ministry also condemned the crime of Rahaf Naseer that has been tortured to death.
The incident went as the family tortured the child until she started to experience brain bleeding and unconsciousness as well as burning marks has been noticed on her corpse, explained MOLSA.
