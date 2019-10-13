Home › Baghdad Post › Cabinet starts disbursing compensations for families of victims: Official

Cabinet starts disbursing compensations for families of victims: Official

2019/10/13 | 23:45



The cabinet already begun the process of compensation, as over 100 people, including protesters and security personnel, were killed during the demonstrations, while nearly 6,000 others were wounded, the official said.



A sum of ten million Iraqi dinars will be given to those families whose members were killed in the protests, while those whose members were injured will receive five million Iraqi dinars.



Baghdad and other major cities saw demonstrations against corruption, unemployment, and poor services for one week, until the senior officials met with the representatives of the protesters and announced a package of reforms to meet the demonstrators' demands.



