Home › INA › PM holds a meeting and reviews reports of the areas ready for distribution

PM holds a meeting and reviews reports of the areas ready for distribution

2019/10/13 | 23:50



Baghdad - INA







The Higher Committee for Land Distribution held a meeting chaired by Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi. The committee according to a statement received by the news agency on reports on the areas of land ready for distribution in the provinces and efforts to sort more of them to begin the procedures of distribution among the eligible.



















(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )-Baghdad - INAThe Higher Committee for Land Distribution held a meeting chaired by Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi. The committee according to a statement received by the news agency on reports on the areas of land ready for distribution in the provinces and efforts to sort more of them to begin the procedures of distribution among the eligible.