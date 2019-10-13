عربي | كوردى


PM holds a meeting and reviews reports of the areas ready for distribution

PM holds a meeting and reviews reports of the areas ready for distribution
2019/10/13 | 23:50
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-

Baghdad - INA



The Higher Committee for Land Distribution held a meeting chaired by Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi. The committee according to a statement received by the news agency on reports on the areas of land ready for distribution in the provinces and efforts to sort more of them to begin the procedures of distribution among the eligible.









All Text here: INA ✓


TRENDING News

Latest News Today
Videos and Photos
TRENDING NOW