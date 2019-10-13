Home › INA › The footage shows the magnitude of the devastation caused by Typhoon Haigibis in Japan

The footage shows the magnitude of the devastation caused by Typhoon Haigibis in Japan

2019/10/13 | 23:50



Typhoon Hagebis hit Japanespecially Tokyo, causing floods, strong winds and landslides that killed 18 people.There were several landslides, one in the Gunma area north of Tokyo, and authorities counted more than 80 people injured.















العراق















(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )-Typhoon Hagebis hit Japanespecially Tokyo, causing floods, strong winds and landslides that killed 18 people.There were several landslides, one in the Gunma area north of Tokyo, and authorities counted more than 80 people injured.العراق