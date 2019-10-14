عربي | كوردى


Air raid kills two ISIS militants in Iraq’s Diyala

2019/10/14 | 00:20
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- Two ISIS members were killed Wednesday in an air raid on a terrorist hotbed in the eastern province of Diyala, a security committee said.

