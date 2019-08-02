IMOS: magnitude 4 earthquake rattles Sulaymaniyah

2019/02/09 | 07:55
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
INA - BAGHDAD
Iraqi Meteorological Organization and Seismology – IMOS announced that an earthquake rattled Sulaymaniyah and Diyala.
The magnitude 4 earthquake length was around 2 minutes and 22 seconds rattled in the morning on Friday.
The inhabitants in these areas felt the quake yet no causalities were recorded and so the IMOS called for precautions to be taken and reducing the rumours and fake news.
