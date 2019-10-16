Syria regime forces enter Kobani under deal with Kurds: monitor

2019/10/16 | 22:15
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- Syrian regime troops gather on Tuesday in the Raqqa region as they prepare to move into Kurdish-controlled Manbij in Syrian Kurdistan, October 14, 2019. Photo: AP
KOBANI, Syrian Kurdistan,— Syrian regime troops and Russian soldiers on Wednesday entered the key border Kurdish town of Kobani, following a deal struck with Kurdish authorities amid a deadly Turkish offensive, a war monitor said.
“Syrian regime and Russian troops have entered the town of Kobani,” the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said.
Kobani is a highly symbolic town for Syria’s Kurds, whose forces had in 2015 wrested the town from Islamic State (IS) group control in an epic battle backed by the US-led coalition.
Since then, Kobani has been under the control of the Kurdish People’s Protection Units (YPG), the spearhead of the US-backed force that went on to crush IS in Syria.
In a stunning turn of events, Washington announced a troop withdrawal from northern Syria earlier this month.
The pullout prompted Turkey to launch on October 9, 2019 a deadly cross-border offensive targeting Kurdish forces.
In a desperate bid to defend themselves, Syrian Kurd authorities struck a deal with President Bashar al-Assad’s regime allowing government forces to deploy in Kurdish territory.
Russian forces, allied to Assad, have also stepped in, patrolling areas to prevent clashes between Turkish-backed forces and the regime.
The Kurdish Democratic Union Party PYD and its powerful military wing YPG/YPJ, considered the most effective fighting force against IS in Syria and U.S. has provided them with arms. The YPG, which is the backbone of the Syrian Democratic Forces SDF forces, has seized swathes of Syria from Islamic State.
The Kurdish forces expelled the Islamic State from its last patch of territory in the eastern Syrian village of Baghouz in March 2019.
Syria’s Kurds have detained thousands of local and foreign fighters suspected of fighting for Islamic State, as well as thousands of related women and children.
11,000 Kurdish male and female fighters had been killed in five years of war to eliminate the Islamic State “caliphate” that once covered an area the size of Great Britain in Syria and Iraq.
