Syrian regime forces move toward Syria-Turkey border: reports

2019/10/14 | 11:30
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Syrian regime forces reportedly began to move toward the Syria-Turkey border on Monday amid an ongoing Turkish military operation in the country’s north.
The Syrian forces deployed to the town of Tel Temir, located near Serekaniye (Ras al-Ain in Arabic), where Turkish shelling has been rampant for six days, AFP reported.
Syria’s state-run SANA said the forces advanced to the area “to confront the Turkish aggression,” without providing details.
Meanwhile, sources told Kurdistan 24 that Turkey had sent reinforcements to northern Syria on Monday amid its ongoing offensive against the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF).
The Kurdish-led self-administration in northern Syria confirmed on Sunday that it had reached a deal with Damascus and Moscow for the Syrian army to protect the nation’s northern border with Turkey after the United States announced it was withdrawing all remaining troops from the country.
Read More: US says it is withdrawing forces from Syria, amid growing chaos
The administration said that the decision came after five days of Turkish operations resulted in the “most heinous crimes against unarmed civilians have been committed.”
On Sunday, a Turkish airstrike killed 11 and injured over 70 when it hit a civilian convoy.
Read More: Turkish airstrike on civilian convoy in Syria kills 11, wounds over 70, including journalists
Turkish warplanes and artillery began shelling Syria’s predominantly Kurdish northeastern town of Serekaniye on Wednesday in an offensive Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has called “Operation Peace Spring.”
According to the UK-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR), at least 54 civilians have been killed since the start of the offensive.
The Syrian forces deployed to the town of Tel Temir, located near Serekaniye (Ras al-Ain in Arabic), where Turkish shelling has been rampant for six days, AFP reported.
Syria’s state-run SANA said the forces advanced to the area “to confront the Turkish aggression,” without providing details.
Meanwhile, sources told Kurdistan 24 that Turkey had sent reinforcements to northern Syria on Monday amid its ongoing offensive against the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF).
The Kurdish-led self-administration in northern Syria confirmed on Sunday that it had reached a deal with Damascus and Moscow for the Syrian army to protect the nation’s northern border with Turkey after the United States announced it was withdrawing all remaining troops from the country.
Read More: US says it is withdrawing forces from Syria, amid growing chaos
The administration said that the decision came after five days of Turkish operations resulted in the “most heinous crimes against unarmed civilians have been committed.”
On Sunday, a Turkish airstrike killed 11 and injured over 70 when it hit a civilian convoy.
Read More: Turkish airstrike on civilian convoy in Syria kills 11, wounds over 70, including journalists
Turkish warplanes and artillery began shelling Syria’s predominantly Kurdish northeastern town of Serekaniye on Wednesday in an offensive Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has called “Operation Peace Spring.”
According to the UK-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR), at least 54 civilians have been killed since the start of the offensive.