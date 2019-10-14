Committee for Investigating protests events to collect documents, listen to witness statements

2019/10/14 | 12:55
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
The Higher Ministerial Committee to Investigate the Recent Protests
decided to collect documents and evidence and listen to the testimonies of all
the relevant witnesses and submit them to the Supreme Judicial Council for
action according to Iraqi laws.
The Ministerial Committee decided during its first meeting, chaired by
the Minister of Planning. Mr. Nuri al-Dulaimi, that
the Committee will remain permanently, until the completion of all files, and
submit them to the competent authorities.
Noteworthy, the cabinet decided to form a high committee to investigate
the events that accompanied the recent demonstrations, in Baghdad and a number
of provinces.
