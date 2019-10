Committee for Investigating protests events to collect documents, listen to witness statements

2019/10/14 | 12:55

(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )-The Higher Ministerial Committee to Investigate the Recent Protestsdecided to collect documents and evidence and listen to the testimonies of allthe relevant witnesses and submit them to the Supreme Judicial Council foraction according to Iraqi laws.The Ministerial Committee decided during its first meeting, chaired bythe Minister of Planning. Mr. Nuri al-Dulaimi, thatthe Committee will remain permanently, until the completion of all files, andsubmit them to the competent authorities.Noteworthy, the cabinet decided to form a high committee to investigatethe events that accompanied the recent demonstrations, in Baghdad and a numberof provinces.