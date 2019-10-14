Home › Baghdad Post › Committee for Investigating protests events to collect documents, listen to witness statements

Committee for Investigating protests events to collect documents, listen to witness statements

2019/10/14 | 12:55







The Higher Ministerial Committee to Investigate the Recent Protests



decided to collect documents and evidence and listen to the testimonies of all



the relevant witnesses and submit them to the Supreme Judicial Council for



action according to Iraqi laws.







The Ministerial Committee decided during its first meeting, chaired by



the Minister of Planning. Mr. Nuri al-Dulaimi, that



the Committee will remain permanently, until the completion of all files, and



submit them to the competent authorities.







Noteworthy, the cabinet decided to form a high committee to investigate



the events that accompanied the recent demonstrations, in Baghdad and a number



of provinces.











