عربي | كوردى


Committee for Investigating protests events to collect documents, listen to witness statements

Committee for Investigating protests events to collect documents, listen to witness statements
2019/10/14 | 12:55
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-



The Higher Ministerial Committee to Investigate the Recent Protests

decided to collect documents and evidence and listen to the testimonies of all

the relevant witnesses and submit them to the Supreme Judicial Council for

action according to Iraqi laws.



The Ministerial Committee decided during its first meeting, chaired by

the Minister of Planning. Mr. Nuri al-Dulaimi, that

the Committee will remain permanently, until the completion of all files, and

submit them to the competent authorities.



Noteworthy, the cabinet decided to form a high committee to investigate

the events that accompanied the recent demonstrations, in Baghdad and a number

of provinces.





All Text here: Baghdad Post ✓


TRENDING News

Latest News Today
Videos and Photos
TRENDING NOW