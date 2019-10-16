Home › Baghdad Post › Wife of Iranian detained activist says he flew to Baghdad

2019/10/16 | 22:55



In remarks, Mahsa Razani said her husband, Rouhollah Zam, first flew to Jordan on October 11, then to Baghdad on the following day. She heard from him on the third day in a one-minute telephone call he only told her in an unusual tone that he was fine.



On Wednesday, the French foreign ministry reportedly confirmed that Zam left the country on October 11, without commenting if he was under French police protection, saying he was free to leave or enter the country.



Iran’s Revolutionary Guards announced on Monday that they have detained Zam luring him back to Iran. Later, French officials were quoted as saying that Zam had flown to Iraq.



Zam has been a vocal critic of Iran for the past several years with a big number of followers on social media.



