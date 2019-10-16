Home › Baghdad Post › US Coalition: Forces have left Syrian cities of Raqqa, Tabqah, Lafarge factory

2019/10/16 | 22:55



The US-led coalition said on Wednesday that its forces had left the Syrian cities of Tabqah and Raqqa as well as a Lafarge cement factory as part of the withdrawal from northeast Syria.











“Coalition forces continue a deliberate withdrawal from northeast Syria. On Oct. 16, we vacated the Lafarge Cement Factory, Raqqa, and Tabqah,” coalition spokesman Colonel Myles B. Caggins said on Twitter.











Earlier on Wednesday, the Syrian army has taken control of military bases in northeast Syria that were abandoned by US forces, according to a report by Russian state TV.











