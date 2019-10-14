2 police personnel arrested for beating a demonstrator

2019/10/14 | 12:55
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
Babel police command Colonel Adel al-Husseini said that the provincial
police arrested two Police personnel after the emergence of video footage
proving that they beat one of the demonstrators.Al-Husseini said that "activists from the province filed a
complaint that two Police personnel beat a peaceful demonstrator in front of
the governorate building, which led to the injury of the demonstrator and
hospitalization.He added that the leadership strongly rejects the use of violence,
adding that they would be referred to the competent courts.
Babel police command Colonel Adel al-Husseini said that the provincial
police arrested two Police personnel after the emergence of video footage
proving that they beat one of the demonstrators.Al-Husseini said that "activists from the province filed a
complaint that two Police personnel beat a peaceful demonstrator in front of
the governorate building, which led to the injury of the demonstrator and
hospitalization.He added that the leadership strongly rejects the use of violence,
adding that they would be referred to the competent courts.