عربي | كوردى


2 police personnel arrested for beating a demonstrator

2 police personnel arrested for beating a demonstrator
2019/10/14 | 12:55
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-

Babel police command Colonel Adel al-Husseini said that the provincial

police arrested two Police personnel after the emergence of video footage

proving that they beat one of the demonstrators.Al-Husseini said that "activists from the province filed a

complaint that two Police personnel beat a peaceful demonstrator in front of

the governorate building, which led to the injury of the demonstrator and

hospitalization.He added that the leadership strongly rejects the use of violence,

adding that they would be referred to the competent courts.



All Text here: Baghdad Post ✓


TRENDING News

Latest News Today
Videos and Photos
TRENDING NOW