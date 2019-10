2 police personnel arrested for beating a demonstrator

2019/10/14 | 12:55

(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )-Babel police command Colonel Adel al-Husseini said that the provincialpolice arrested two Police personnel after the emergence of video footageproving that they beat one of the demonstrators.Al-Husseini said that "activists from the province filed acomplaint that two Police personnel beat a peaceful demonstrator in front ofthe governorate building, which led to the injury of the demonstrator andhospitalization.He added that the leadership strongly rejects the use of violence,adding that they would be referred to the competent courts.