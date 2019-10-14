Iraqi-Egyptian meeting discusses opening Rafidain Bank branch in Cairo

2019/10/14 | 13:30
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
An Iraqi delegation held an expanded meeting with the Egyptian delegation to discuss arrangements for reopening the Rafidain Bank branch in the Egyptian capital Cairo, the bank announced on Monday."An Iraqi delegation discussed in a meeting held Baghdad with an Egyptian delegation the mechanism and conditions for the reopening of the bank branch in Cairo, " the bank's media office said in a statement.The Iraqi delegation included the Undersecretary of the Ministry of Finance and the Director General of Rafidain Bank Dr. Khawla Taleb Jabbar and a number of officials in the relevant departments and authorities.The Egyptian delegation was represented by the Assistant Foreign Minister for Arab Affairs and the Egyptian Ambassador to Baghdad. The statement added that the two sides discussed the settlement of indebtedness between the two countries and the elimination of all obstacles and problems facing it and the two sides exchanged different views on the outstanding issues that hinder the opening of the branch.It pointed out that the two sides stressed the need to accelerate the completion of this important event of interest and benefit to both sides and the public interest. "
