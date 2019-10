Families of demonstrations` victims refuse compensation from Abdul-Mahdi`s government

2019/10/14 | 13:30

(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )-Thefamilies of the demonstrations` victims in Iraq refused to receive compensationfrom the government of Adil Abdul-Mahdi, while they also refused to establishconsolation councils until the defendants were brought to justice.A source inthe Coordinating Committee for the demonstrations, that "some of thefamilies of the victims in the events of the October demonstrations, refused topay condolences to their martyrs until the defaulting officials are brought tojustice."He addedthat "the families of the demonstrators, refused to receive compensationfrom government committees, in Baghdad and the southern provinces, financialchecks for the families of martyrs worth 10 million dinars, and for the woundedamounting to 5 million dinars."