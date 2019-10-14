عربي | كوردى


Families of demonstrations` victims refuse compensation from Abdul-Mahdi`s government
2019/10/14 | 13:30
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-

The

families of the demonstrations` victims in Iraq refused to receive compensation

from the government of Adil Abdul-Mahdi, while they also refused to establish

consolation councils until the defendants were brought to justice.A source in

the Coordinating Committee for the demonstrations, that "some of the

families of the victims in the events of the October demonstrations, refused to

pay condolences to their martyrs until the defaulting officials are brought to

justice."He added

that "the families of the demonstrators, refused to receive compensation

from government committees, in Baghdad and the southern provinces, financial

checks for the families of martyrs worth 10 million dinars, and for the wounded

amounting to 5 million dinars."

