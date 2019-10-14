Families of demonstrations` victims refuse compensation from Abdul-Mahdi`s government

2019/10/14 | 13:30
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
The
families of the demonstrations` victims in Iraq refused to receive compensation
from the government of Adil Abdul-Mahdi, while they also refused to establish
consolation councils until the defendants were brought to justice.A source in
the Coordinating Committee for the demonstrations, that "some of the
families of the victims in the events of the October demonstrations, refused to
pay condolences to their martyrs until the defaulting officials are brought to
justice."He added
that "the families of the demonstrators, refused to receive compensation
from government committees, in Baghdad and the southern provinces, financial
checks for the families of martyrs worth 10 million dinars, and for the wounded
amounting to 5 million dinars."
