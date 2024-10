2024-10-28 05:50:26 - From: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. According to the recently-published World Economic Outlook from the International Monetary Fund (IMF), Iraq's economy is forecast to grow by 4.1 percent in 2025, up from 0.1 percent this year. A rate of 4.2 percent is projected for 2029. This would give it one of the fastest real GDP growths of all […]

