Turkey slams Kurds-Assad deal, resumes shelling on north Syria

2019/10/14 | 13:50
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- RAS AL-AIN (Kurdistan 24) – Following an announcement that Syrian regime forces would head north toward the Syria-Turkey border, two civilians lost their lives, and five were injured in ongoing Turkish airstrikes and artillery shelling on the region, local sources said on Monday.
Turkish warplanes hit several parts of Syria’s Serekaniye (Ras al-Ain in Arabic), where one civilian lost his life and two others were injured, sources told Kurdistan 24.
On the Turkish side, local sources told Kurdistan 24 that Turkey had sent reinforcements to northern Syria as its military operation continues. Turkey says it will not end its offensive until it achieves its goal of creating a so-called “safe zone.”
Some 50 kilometers to the east on the border with Turkey, Turkish artillery shelled the Syrian town of Dirbesiye, where one civilian lost his life, and three more were injured, local sources told Kurdistan 24.
The bombardment and shelling occurred after an agreement was announced between the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) and the Syrian regime forces to deploy units of the Syrian Arab Army to the borderline to repel the Turkish aggression.
On Monday morning, Syrian government media reported that the Syrian army had entered the Tel Temir area, some 35 kilometers south of the Turkish border.
